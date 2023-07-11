FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Hutzell Center is abuzz with future Cougars this week and next as Saint Francis men’s basketball hosts kids camp.

For head coach Chad LaCross, he’s entering his 14th season leading the program. Last year the Cougars went 14-15, the first sub-.500 season they’ve had under LaCross.

According to the coach, the Cougars were one of the smallest teams in the Crossroads League last year, and that’s something he’s addressed this off-season by adding a number of post players to the roster.

With the program’s all-time leading scorer Antwaan Cushingberry and sharpshooter Dan McKeeman both graduated, USF will look to a number of players to step up offensively this winter.