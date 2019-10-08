USF looking to bounce back against Concordia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After falling to Marian 28-10 last Saturday in Indianapolis the St. Francis football squad is looking to bounce back with a win this weekend as the Cougars host Concordia at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Kick is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday night. Concordia is 5-0 on the season and ranked no. 4 in this week’s NAIA national poll. USF is 3-1 and ranked eighth.

USF will be looking to overcome two key injuries on the defensive line, as Mitchell Thornbury and Ethan Vanover suffered injuries against Marian and are out for the season.