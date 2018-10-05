USF looking to bounce back after rare loss Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The USF football team saw its 27-game winning streak snapped last week at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium - now they have the rare chore of bouncing back after a loss.

The Cougars head to Concordia this Saturday to face the 14th-ranked Cardinals.

USF fell to Marian last week 37-28.

Landon Myers of USF football full...

Jalen Moss of USF football full...