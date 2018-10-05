College Sports

USF looking to bounce back after rare loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The USF football team saw its 27-game winning streak snapped last week at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium - now they have the rare chore of bouncing back after a loss.

The Cougars head to Concordia this Saturday to face the 14th-ranked Cardinals.

USF fell to Marian last week 37-28.

