FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After dropping the first two games of the 2023 season the Saint Francis football program is rounding into shape as the Cougars will look to win their third game in a row on Saturday when they host Siena Heights at 1 p.m. at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

The Cougars are coming off a 44-9 win last week on the road against Madonna. After playing their last three games on the road, the Cougars are entering a stretch where they will play four of their next five games at home.