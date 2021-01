FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis canned a school-record 23 three-pointers on Friday afternoon to beat the University of Northwestern Ohio 100-71 behind 22 points from Antwaan Cushingberry.

USF was 23-of-44 behind the arch, an impressive 52.3% as a team.

David Ejah, a Carroll grad, chipped in with 16 points while Lance Dollison added 12 for USF.