USF football prepares for first home football game since October of 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Back on October 26, 2019 the Saint Francis football team hosted Siena Heights in an MSFA contest that saw the Cougars fall 24-14. At the time, there was nothing decidedly unique about the game – but that turned out to be the last time USF hosted a home football game in a year and a half.
That stretch will come to a close this Saturday, however, when USF opens the 2021 spring season with a home game against Taylor University at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium at noon.
The Cougars were originally supposed to open their spring season last Saturday at home against Madonna University, but Madonna was dealing with a COVID outbreak on campus and within the football program, so the game was cancelled.
Saturday’s game is now one of sox spring games on the schedule for USF, with the NAIA playoffs set to begin on April 17.
USF, like many other non D-1 programs, opted not to play football last fall due to the pandemic. Instead, they’ll play all games this academic year in the spring, with the hopes of reaching the NAIA national title game on May 10 in Louisiana.
USF has a lot to build on. The Cougars went 7-3 in 2019 and returns key starters including quarterback Matt Crable, receiver Dylan Hunley, and defensive back Andrew McCormick.