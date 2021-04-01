USF football has game canceled for third time this spring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second Saturday in a row – and third time so far this spring – the St. Francis football team saw its opponent cancel due to COVID-19 issues on their campus, as the Cougars will not make the trip to Siena Heights.

The football game against Siena Heights this Saturday has been canceled to due COVID-19 issues on their campus. Our next game will be April 10th against Marian at home. Again we have to say we are sorry for all those affected.



We will live to fight another day.#GoCougs🐾 pic.twitter.com/Lji836oyRL — USF Football (@USF_Football) April 1, 2021

Lawrence Tech canceled its previously scheduled game at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, while Madonna canceled the spring opener on February 27.

USF has just one regular season game remaining – next Saturday at home vs. rival Marian – before the NAIA playoffs are schedule to begin.

The Cougars are 2-1 on the season with three cancelations so far.