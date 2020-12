FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Playing its first game in 17 days the Saint Francis men’s basketball team showed no signs of rust in blitzing visiting Great Lakes Christian 100-50 at the Hutzell Center.

With the win USF improves to 6-0 on the season.

USF’s next schedule game is Saturday at Marian. The Cougars are set to host Indiana Tech on Monday at 3 p.m. at the Hutzell Center.