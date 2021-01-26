USF announces fan policy for spring football games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The University of Saint Francis will allow up to 1,500 fans at each of its 2021 spring home football games as part of its revised spectator policy. The football season schedule was moved to the spring from the fall due to COVID-19 precautions.

Allocation of tickets for the spring season includes:

Four family member tickets for each student-athlete on the football team at $10 apiece.

200 tickets for visiting team fans at $10 apiece.

250 tickets for USF students, administration, faculty and staff at no charge.

500 tickets for the general public at $10 apiece.

The Cougars’ opening game vs. Madonna University will kick off at noon Feb. 27 at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. USF has four regular-season home games.

Tickets will be made available at 10 a.m. on Mondays prior to each home game. All tickets must be reserved or purchased via the USF Athletics ticketing website at saintfranciscougars.com/online-tickets. Ticket scanners will be located at all stadium entrances.

Fans are asked to socially distance outside of their traveling party and to wear masks when walking throughout the stadium.

“We are excited our football student-athletes will finally get to compete this spring and play for an MSFA Mideast Division title,” USF Athletic Director Mike McCaffrey said. “These young men have been waiting a long time to be able to play alongside one another and have been extremely disciplined in order to get here.

“We are thrilled COVID-19 precaution measures will allow us to welcome fans to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium,” McCaffrey continued. “While we would love to have a packed stadium cheering on our Cougars, we must still be diligent in providing a safe environment. Hopefully, as things get better and vaccines are distributed throughout Allen County, we can grow our capacity and get more fans in.”

Cougar Club, VIP tickets and VIP parking passes will not be made available this season due to limited space in the Shields Family Pavilion. Parking will be $5 per car in designated lots near the stadium, with free parking on the east side of campus. Parking passes will be available electronically with your ticket to reduce exchanging cash on game day.