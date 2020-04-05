USF among highest-earning NAIA football programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NAIA schools will tell you they are on a competitive level with Division II, and the numbers largely back that up. Grand Valley State led D2 with $3.36 million in reported income, and Saint Francis leads NAIA with $3.3 million. All of D2’s top 25 managed to stay above the $2 million mark while only eight NAIA schools did, but everyone in the NAIA Top 25 remained above $1.5 million.

Without further ado, here are the top 25 (self-reported) money-earning football programs in NAIA for the 2018 season:

1. Saint Francis (Ind.) — $3.3 million

2. Midland (Neb.) — $3.16 million

3. Benedictine (Kan.) — $2.86 million

4. Lyon College (Ark.) — $2.65 million

5. Baker (Kan.) — $2.55 million

6. Georgetown College (Ky.) — $2.52 million

7. Bethel (Tenn.) — $2.41 million

8. Missouri Baptist — $2.16 million

9. Grand View (Iowa) — $1.98 million

10. Arizona Christian — $1.92 million

11. Cumberland (Tenn.) — $1.87 million

12. Faulkner (Ala.) — $1.85 million

13. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) — $1.82 million

14. Siena Heights (Mich.) — $1.81 million

15. Bluefield College (Va.) — $1.805 million

16. Texas Wesleyan — $1.69 million

17. Southwestern (Kan.) — $1.64 million

18. Evangel (Mo.) — $1.6 million

19. Tabor College (Kan.) — $1.58 million

20. Ave Maria (Fla.) — $1.57 million

21. Union College (Ky.) — $1.56 million

22. Cumberlands (Ky.) — $1.55 million

23. Sterling College (Kan.) — $1.54 million

25. Pikeville (Ky.) — $1.539 million