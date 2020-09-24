University of St. Francis announces spring football schedule

The following information was provided by the University of St. Francis

After moving its 2020 football schedule from the fall to the spring due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Saint Francis has finalized its regular-season spring dates.



The Cougars will play four home games and three away games in the regular season, beginning on Feb. 27, 2021. The NAIA Football Championship Series will begin on April 17, 2021.



“Our players and coaches can’t wait to get back on the field for competition,” Coach Kevin Donley said. “All of us have missed the traditional fall Saturdays at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, so we’ll be more than ready for a great spring. I know our fans will be excited to see the Cougars back in action.”



USF’s ticket policy for spring home football games will be announced closer to the start of the season.



USF’s regular-season schedule:

Feb. 27 vs. Madonna University, noon, Bishop D’Arcy Stadium

March 6 vs. Taylor University, noon, Bishop D’Arcy Stadium

March 13 at Concordia University, time TBA

March 20 at Indiana Wesleyan University, time TBA

March 27 vs. Lawrence Technological University, noon, Bishop D’Arcy Stadium

April 3 at Siena Heights University, time TBA

April 10 vs. Marian University, noon, Bishop D’Arcy Stadium

The NAIA Football Championship Series is set for April 17, April 24, May 1 and May 10, with the championship game at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium at Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana.



