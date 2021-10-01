University of Saint Francis set to host Siena Heights for season home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Cougars return home and will play in front of the Fort Wayne faithful for the first time this season on Saturday against Siena Heights.

After a stellar offensive performance from the Cougars during week one’s game against the Judson Eagles, they hoped the momentum would carry over to Chicago, but USF trailed 24-0 heading into the fourth quarter, and two more touchdowns by Saint Xavier was the final nail in the coffin as the Cougars suffered their first loss of the season.

This Saturday is a chance for a young Saint Francis football team to rebound in front of a home-crowd against a 1-2 Siena Heights team.

The Cougars kickoff with the Saints at noon from Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.