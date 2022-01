FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Horizon League will look a bit different for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in the near future as the University of Illinois Chicago has announced it will leave the conference as of June 30, 2022.

UIC will join the Missouri Valley Conference – a move that follows in the footsteps of Valparaiso University, who left the Horizon League for the MVC in 2017.

PFW joined the Horizon League in 2020 after competing in the Summit League.