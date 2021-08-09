Two second-half goals surge ‘Dons past Indiana State in exhibition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two second-half goals pushed the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores in an exhibition match on Sunday (Aug. 8) at the Hefner Soccer Complex.

The Missouri Valley Conference member Sycamores got off to an early lead with a goal at the seventh minute off the foot of Maddie Helling on an assist from Jensen Margheim. In the second half, the Mastodons quickly got on the board with a penalty kick goal from junior forward Morgan Reitano at the 47th minute.

The go-ahead goal was scored by freshman forward Kayla Shebar at the 49th minute, with the assist from Reitano. Reitano found Shebar near midfield and Shebar was able to create space for a breakaway goal. The game-winning goal came in Shebar’s first match of her career.

The Sycamores outshot the ‘Dons 15-13 and had eight shots on goal to the ‘Dons five, but the ‘Dons were the ones that made the most of their chances.

Five of the Mastodons’ 13 shots and three of the five shots on goal came from Shebar. Megan Sinnot and Kailyn Wade each recorded two shots. In goal for Purdue Fort Wayne was Melina Kozachik. After allowing the game’s first goal, she racked up seven saves.

The Mastodons will be back in action on Saturday, Aug. 14 (7 p.m.) against Goshen College at the Hefner Soccer Complex. Saturday’s match will be the second and final exhibition match for the ‘Dons.