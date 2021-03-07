Turnovers prove costly in Manchester spring football opener

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – The Bluffton University Beavers defeated the Manchester University Spartans 49-14 on the gridiron on Saturday, March 6.

The Beavers forced a young Manchester offense into committing 8 turnovers on the day while also compiling 424 yards of offense.

The Black & Gold lost a pair of fumbles and had six passes intercepted.

Darian Greeley opened the scoring for Bluffton, rushing for a 2-yard score at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter. Greeley struck again early in the second quarter, scoring from three yards out to put the Beavers ahead 14-0.

Latsen Stoudymire (Jacksonville, Fla./Center Academy) got the Spartans on the scoreboard with a 92-yard kickoff return.

Rookie quarterback Eric James (Indianapolis, Ind./Decatur Central) connected with junior wide receiver Harrington Greer (South Bend, Ind./Riley) on a 24-yard strike midway through the third quarter to round out the scoring for Manchester.

The Spartans were limited to 253 yards of total offense.

Bluffton improved to 2-0, 1-0 HCAC on the season. BU will take on Anderson next Saturday.

The Black & Gold (0-3, 0-1 HCAC) will host the Franklin Grizzlies next Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.