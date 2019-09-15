Turnovers Prove Costly as Manchester Falls to Alma on Saturday

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – Manchester University dropped a non-conference matchup with visiting Alma College on Saturday September 14 at Burt Field. The Scots recovered three Manchester University fumbles en route to a 35-7 victory.

The Spartans were held to a quick three-and-out on their opening possession to start Saturday’s game. The Scots then pieced together an 11-play, 55-yard drive. Steven Sowa put Alma ahead with a 4-yard score.

With the Spartans driving in the second quarter, Alma’s Patrick Hite forced a fumble on the Scots’ 27-yard that was recovered by Jack Lawrence of AC. The Spartans immediately responded as the Manchester defense came up with an interception by Nick Tillman (Lawrenceburg, Ind./East Central) on Alma’s next drive.

Late in the second quarter, Alma’s Ryan Stevens connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Chase Krueger. The Scots would lead 14-0 at halftime.

After forcing a quick three-and-out, Manchester’s Donavan Henderson, Jr. (Hollywood, Fla./Hollywood Hills) broke loose for a 25-yard touchdown run. Andrew Kibler’s (Cape Coral, Fla./Mariner) extra-point cut the Scots’ lead in half, 14-7.

Another Manchester fumble in Scots’ territory set Alma up for its third score of the ballgame. Chase Hinkle rushed from 4-yards out to push the score to 21-7. AC scored twice in the fourth quarter to seal their first win of the season.

For Manchester, Donavan Henderson, Jr. eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark, rushing for 110 yards on 24 carries.

Both Nick Tillman and Kobe Roberson (Michigan City, Ind./Michigan City) intercepted Alma’s Ryan Stevens. Tillman also led MU with nine tackles on the night. Nolan Sipe (Fort Wayne, Ind./Bishop Dwenger) finished with eight tackles on Saturday.

Manchester fell to 0-2 on the season. Alma improved to 1-1. The Spartans will be on the road for the first time this year on Thursday September 19. MU will head to Defiance for a 7 pm kickoff at Defiance High School.