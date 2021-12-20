Turnovers doom Mastodons in home loss to Indiana State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Riley Ott scored a career-high 23 points on Monday night (Dec. 20) in Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball’s 55-53 setback to Indiana State in the Gates Sports Center.

Ott’s career-best came on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting, with 5-of-7 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. She also dished out three assists, grabbed three rebounds, and recorded two steals and a block.

Monday’s game was as close as they come, with a shot from Shayla Sellers to extend the game into overtime came just late of the buzzer. The Mastodons led the game for 27:48, and the Sycamores did not take the lead for good until 1:08 left in the game. Indiana State’s largest lead was just two points, which came at five different junctures, including the final line.

Purdue Fort Wayne led by as many as seven, which came with 3:30 left in the first quarter when Shianne Johnson buried her first bucket as a Mastodon. This also capped off a 7-0 run, which was the Mastodons’ best scoring run of the night.

In the third quarter, Aubrey Stupp found Ott twice on back-to-back buckets. The first assist for Stupp came when she threw a pass across the entire width of the court to find Ott for a triple. The second she found Ott slipping past a screen in the lane for an easy floater.

The ‘Dons led by seven again in the fourth quarter after a triple from Ott off a Johnson assist, but the Sycamores forced eight turnovers after this point to pull ahead down the stretch.

The Mastodons’ 3-point shooting percentage picked up, as they shot 40.7 percent (11-of-27), moving their season average up to 35.8 percent.

Jazzlyn Linbo led the Mastodons in rebounds with seven, leading them to a 34-28 advantage over the Sycamores. Indiana State took advantage of the Mastodon turnovers, scoring 21 points off of them.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 4-7, while Indiana State goes to 5-6. The Mastodons will resume Horizon League play on December 30, when they visit Youngstown State for a 1 p.m. tip.