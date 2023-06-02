MARSHALL, Texas (WANE) – Trine’s Emma Lee slid home safe on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend the Thunder’s season as Trine edged Linfield University 3-2 in an elimination game at the Division III Softball World Series in Marshall, Texas on Friday afternoon.

It was a must-win game for third-seeded Trine, who dropped their opener in the tournament on Thursday night, falling to sixth-seeded Rowan University by a score of 11-4.

Next up, Trine is set to play on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.