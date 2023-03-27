ANGOLA, Ind. – Trine University women’s basketball sophomore guard Sidney Wagner, a Tippecanoe Valley High School graduate, has been named Third Team All-American by D3hoops.com for her efforts in the 2022-23 season.

It is the second year in a row that a Trine women’s basketball player has been honored on the D3hoops.com All-America teams after Tara Bieniewicz was tabbed Fourth Team All-American last season. Wagner is the seventh All-American in program history and third since the Thunder joined the NCAA.

For the second consecutive year, Trine made an NCAA Tournament run as an at-large selection. The Thunder were sent to Loras College and defeated Washington University (WashU) and the host Loras Duhawks in the first and second rounds. Wagner played a huge part in those games with 15 points in the 79-69 victory over WashU and secured a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds over Loras, including the game-clinching free throws.

Wagner was also named All-Region by D3hoops.com after averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game in 2022-23 and totaled 447 points. She was ranked third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) in scoring and tied for the conference lead in steals with 66 on the year. In 30 games, she shot 49.4% from the field, grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game and dished out 2.7 assists per game.

Wagner set a new career-high with 29 points in a 76-64 victory at then-number one Hope College. In her first start of the season, the sophomore was 11-for-17 from the field and tied a season-high with six assists as well. She had two double-doubles this season, the first coming against Saint Mary’s College with 23 points and a career-best 10 steals.