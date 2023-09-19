ANGOLA, Ind. – Trine University’s Alex Price has been selected to the D3football.com Team of the Week, the organization announced this morning.

The fifth-year senior was named as the the team’s quarterback. It is the first time since 2018 that a member of the Thunder has been named to a regular edition of the D3football.com Team of the Week.

Price led an explosive offensive attack in the contest amassing 439 yards in the air with seven touchdowns. Both of those marks set new single-game records for the program. Price went 21-for-30 in the game for a 70% completion percentage and did not throw an interception.

He saved two of his touchdowns passes for the crucial fourth quarter of the contest. The game entered that final quarter tied at 37, but Price capped the team’s first two drives in the period with his final two touchdowns of the day putting the team up 51-37 and allowing them to run out the rest of the clock on the way to the victory.

The Thunder currently sit at 2-1 overall. They will finish the nonconference portion of their schedule next week, traveling to face Hanover College on Saturday, September 23. That game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.