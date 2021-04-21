Trine’s Nick Bowman wins two Great lakes Region Awards

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine University junior men’s basketball player Nick Bowman (Angola, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern) has been named first-team All-Great Lakes Region by D3hoops.com. Additionally, Bowman was named the Great Lakes “Player of the Year” and Head Coach Brooks Miller was selected as regional “Coach of the Year.”

Bowman led the league in scoring (21.8 points per game), field goals (146-of-273), steals (63) and was second in assists (54), but led the conference in helpers in MIAA games (23).

Bowman scored in double figures in all but one game with 11 games of 20 or more points and two games of 30 or more points, including a career-high 35-point effort against Olivet (Mich.) College on Feb. 13.

Bowman earned MIAA “Athlete of the Week” three times in 2020-21 and was named to the D3hoops.com “Team of the Week” twice.

Earlier this season, Bowman earned first-team All-MIAA honors and was tabbed the conference “Most Valuable Player.”