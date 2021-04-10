Trine’s Miller named NCAA D3 men’s basketball Coach of the Year

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Brooks Miller has been named as the HoopDirt.com NCAA D3 Coach of the Year presented by Just Play Solutions for the 2020-21 college basketball season. According to a press release, Miller qualified for the award by being named as the HoopDirt.com/Just Play Solutions Coach of the Week for Week 11 of the college basketball season.

The Thunder went 17-1 on the way to capturing their first-ever MIAA Tournament title and completed the first undefeated regular season in Trine’s Division III era. Their sole loss came in an end-of-season showdown with top-ranked Randolph-Macon.

After a 7-0 start to the season, Coach Miller’s squad was ranked No. 6 in the Week 1 D3hoops.com Top-15 Rankings. They climbed as high as No. 2 in the rankings, setting up the matchup with No. 1 Randolph Macon, which came in lieu of a Division III National Tournament.

Coach Miller, in his 10th year at the helm of the program, picked up his 150th career win this season. He currently holds a career record of 157-99 and has led Trine to a top-four finish in the MIAA in each of his 10 seasons. He is responsible for leading Trine to its first-ever MIAA Regular Season (2018-19) and Tournament (2020-21) titles.