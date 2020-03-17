Trine’s Bieniewicz honored for strong season

ANGOLA, IND. – Trine University sophomore women’s basketball player Tara Bieniewicz (Chesterfield, Mich./Dakota) has been named third-team All-Great Lakes Region by D3hoops.com.

Bieniewicz led Trine in scoring with an 11.9 points per game average and also led the team in field goals made (113), field goal attempts (243), three-pointers made (62), and three-point attempts (152). She also finished among the team leaders in blocked shots (17), assists (37) and steals (33). She had a 46.5 shooting percentage (113-of-243) overall and 40.8 percent (62-of-152) from three-point range. Her shot percentage from behind the arc ranked as the sixth best by a Trine player in program history in a single season.

Bieniewicz scored in double figures in 18 games this past season, including scoring a career-high 21 points on two separate occasions against Adrian (Mich.) College and Hope (Mich.) College.

Earlier this season, Bieniewicz was named a first-team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection.

Trine recorded its fourth-straight season with 20 or more wins and finished with a 23-6 overall mark in 2019-20. The Thunder advanced to the MIAA Tournament championship game for the fifth straight year and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III National Tournament. It was Trine’s fourth consecutive appearance in the national tournament.

The Thunder won their first two games of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the “Sweet 16” for the second time in the last three years.