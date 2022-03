LEXINGTON, Ky. (WANE) – The Trine women’s basketball team is heading to the Division III Final Four after holding off sectional host Transylvania on Saturday, 55-47.

Sam Underhill led the Thunder off the bench with 11 points. Tara Bieniewicz also finished in double figures for Trine.

Trine will head to Pittsburgh next Saturday for a chance to win the Division III national championship.