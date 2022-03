LEXINGOTON, Ky. (WANE) – Trine advanced to the sectional final of the NCAA Division III tournament with a 58-49 win over Springfield College.

Tara Bieniwiecz hit eight 3-pointers on Friday night, including one in the final seconds to put Springfield away for good. The eight 3-pointers tie a single-game record in program history.

Trine will play for a trip to the Division III semifinals on Saturday at 6 p.m.