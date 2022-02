ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The No. 3 Trine Thunder fell short to No. 2 Hope in the MIAA Tournament title game, 54-50.

Tara Bieniewicz led the Thunder with 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Trine led by as much as five midway through the fourth quarter, but Hope rallied with key shots down the stretch.

While Hope secured the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA tournament, Trine should expect to hear their name called on Monday when the Division III bracket is revealed.