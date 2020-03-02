Trine women earn at-large bid to DIII National Tournament

ANGOLA, IND. — The Trine University women’s basketball team earned an at-large bid to the 2020 NCAA Division III National Tournament and will face Benedictine (Ill.) University in a first round game hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Whitewater, Wis.

This will be the first meeting between Trine and Benedictine.

Both teams finished as runners-up in their respective conference tournaments with the Thunder having posted a 21-6 record this season with three of those losses coming against Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) foe and No. 2 ranked Hope (Mich.) College. The Eagles have a 24-3 mark after falling to Edgewood (Wis.) College in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) Tournament title game. Benedictine had entered its tournament championship game winners of 17 straight games.

Trine will be making its fourth-straight trip to the NCAA Division III postseason.

Wisconsin-Whitewater and the University of Redlands (Calif.) make up the other half of the “pod” and will face the winner of the Trine/Benedictine matchup.

The Thunder and Eagles will play their first-round game on Friday, Mar. 6 at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater, Wis. Start time is TBA.

Stay tuned for further details as they become available.