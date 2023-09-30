ALMA, Mich. (WANE) – Trine had little answers in a 70-30 drubbing at Alma College in their MIAA conference opener on Saturday.

After giving up an early touchdown, Trine battled back-and-forth with the Scots in a first-half shootout. Alex Price connected with Kale Lawson for a touchdown just before halftime to keep Trine within distance at 42-30.

The Thunder were shut out in the second half while allowing four touchdowns to Alma.

Price tossed for 356 yards and three touchdowns, but the quarterback also through four interceptions that resulted in 14 points for Alma. Trine also coughed up the football five times, giving up four lost fumbles in Saturday’s loss.

Trine (2-3, 0-1 MIAA) looks to bounce back during homecoming weekend next Saturday against Adrian College. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.