Trine tops Manchester in season opener

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – Trine led 24-0 at halftime on the way to a 38-21 win at Burt Field on Thursday night over Manchester as both teams kicked off their 2019 season.
Trine was led by running back Dylan Dowling who carried the ball 24 times for 92 yards and 3 TDs. Quarterback Brandon Winters was 13-for-19 passing for 206 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions.
Quarterback Austin Roberts paced Manchester with a team-high 79 yards rushing, including one TD. He was 9-for-22 passing for 128 yards with one TD pass and no interceptions.