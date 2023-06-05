MARSHALL, Texas (WANE) – Trine softball will play for the Division III national championship, as the Thunder bested Coe College 4-1 on Monday afternoon to advance to the title series.

Tied at 1-1, Trine’s Ashleigh Tranter smashed a double to plate Emma Beyer in the bottom of the second to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead.

Freshman Debbie Hill blasted a two-run home run in the third to up Trine’s lead to 4-1. Hill pitched the final 5.1 innings, striking out the last batter of the game to clinch the win.

Third-seeded Trine is set to face top-seeded Salisbury University in the best-of-three championship series. Game one is set for Tuesday at noon.

This marks the second year in a row the Thunder has advanced to the D3 championship series. The Thunder was swept by Christopher Newport University for the title last season.