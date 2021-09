NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Eastbrook High School grad Xaine Kirby rushed 15 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns to set the tone as Trine bested Manchester 52-14 on Thursday night at Spartan Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

Trine quarterback Alex Price was 9-of-16 for 312 yards and two TDs, including a beautiful 53-yard score to Brandon Kline in the second quarter that gave the Thunder at 21-0 lead.

VIDEO: It was the opener, but @TrineThunderFB looked like it was in mid-season form with this 53-yard TD from Alex Price to Brandon Kline to make it 21-0 in the 2nd qtr tonight! @TrineAthletics @CoachAbbs @TrineUniversity pic.twitter.com/lrruIHYqnW — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) September 3, 2021

Christian Smith led Manchester with 11 carries for 83 yards.