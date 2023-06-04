MARSHALL, Tex. (WANE) – After enduring several hours of delays, Trine stormed past Moravian, 12-4, in five innings to survive another day in the DIII World Series losers bracket.

Debbie Hill led the way at the plate with five RBI, including a 2-run shot in the top of the third inning to give Trine a 10-0 lead. Emma Beyer drove in three runs, while Ashleigh Phillips and Karley Trine added two RBI.

Trine advances to face Coe College in the championship game of the bracket phase of the DIII World Series. The Thunder will need to beat Coe twice to advance to the national championship series.