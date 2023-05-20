ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – For the second straight year, and the fourth time in seven seasons, Trine is advancing to the NCAA DIII Super Regional round after topping Wartburg College in the regional championship. The Thunder topped Wartburg, 4-1, in Saturday’s regional championship outing.

Like Friday’s outing against Wartburg, Trine cracked the scoreboard early thanks to a 2-run double from freshman Debbie Hill. Ellie Trine and Cassie Woods reached home to give the Thunder an early 2-0 lead.

Ellie Trine batted in two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on an extra base hit to right center field. Woods and Alexis Michon both scored to give Trine a 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Michon pitched six scoreless innings for Trine while fanning four batters. Michon allowed just three hits and one run on a solo shot in the seventh inning.

Trine advances to face Concordia University Wisconsin in a best-of-three series in the Super Regional.