ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – For the second straight season, Trine softball is heading to the Division III Women’s College World Series after the Thunder clinched their best-of-three series against Concordia Wisconsin in a 7-2 win.

After three scoreless innings, Trine cracked the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Reese Ruvalcaba and Ashleigh Tranter knocked in RBI hits to give Trine the early lead.

Trine doubled their lead in the sixth inning, thanks to another RBI single from Emma Beyer and a sac fly from Ellie Trine. Concordia responded with a 2-run shot to cut the deficit in the half heading into the final inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Debbie Hill crushed a solo shot to right field to restore momentum in favor of Trine. Another triple from Tranter, along with a base hit from Alexis Michon, gave the Thunder three insurance runs in that frame.

Trine now prepares for the DIII Women’s College World Series, which begins Thursday, June 1 in Marshall, Tex.