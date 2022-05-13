ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine softball advanced to the semifinal stage of the NCAA regional round, shutting out Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 3-0, on Friday afternoon.

The Thunder got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after Mercede Daugherty forced a fielder’s choice. Ainsley Phillips raced home to give Trine their first lead of the day.

Trine would add a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth after Anna Gill doubled to left center field. Emma Beyer and Lexi Clark came in to give the Thunder the 3-0 lead.

Trine will face North Central College in the semifinal stage at noon on Saturday. If Trine wins, they would face the winner of an elimination matchup on Sunday afternoon.