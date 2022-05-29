SALEM, Va. (WANE) – For the first time in program history, Trine softball will compete in the Division III national championship series after shutting out Berry, 5-0, on Sunday.

Trine got on the board in the bottom of the second after Mercede Daugherty reached first base on a bunt. Berry could make the tag at first, allowing Emily Wheaton and Emma Beyer to come home for Trine’s first runs.

Amanda Prather also continued a strong week in Salem by knocking a 3-run bomb to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Trine will face top seed Christopher Newport College in a best-of-three national championship series. Game one is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.