ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine softball punched their ticket to Salem, Va. for the DIII national championships after taking down Case Western, 6-2, on Saturday.

Freshman Emma Beyer had a big day at the plate, tallying three RBI for the Thunder. Beyer put Trine on the board in the top of the fourth with a solo shot to left field.

Case Western answered Trine’s run with a RBI single to center field in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Trine then added two more runs, one on a walk with bases loaded and another on a sac fly from Beyer.

Saturday’s super regional title is the fourth in program history for Trine. The Thunder will look to capture a program first national title in Salem next weekend.