MARSHALL, Texas (WANE) – After dropping their DIII World Series opener earlier in the week, Trine is on the cusp of returning to the national championship series after a 9-2 win over Coe College.

Emma Lee put Trine on the board in the top of the first inning with a 2-run shot to left field. Lee would go on to finish the day with three RBI, while Cassie Woods also batted in a pair of runs.

With Trine’s win, the Thunder force a winner-take-all game seven against Coe College. That game has been postponed to Monday at noon due to inclement weather.