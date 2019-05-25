Trine softball falls to Emory

The Trine University softball team fell to Emory University in their second 2019 NCAA Division III Softball Championship contest by the score of 2-1.

The Thunder pulled out to the early lead in the game. Following a scoreless top half of the inning, Trine started off their first chance at the plate with a single from junior Makenna Hartline (Niles, Mich. / Brandywine). A sacrifice bunt moved her to second and then freshman Ashley Swartout (Westfield, Ind. / Westfield) brought her home with a stand up double to right centerfield.

Trine would hold the lead for the next two innings, but in the top of the fourth Emory would find an answer. After a one-out walk, freshman Mattie Ryan gave the Eagles the league with a home run over the leftfield wall.

The Thunder, despite having a few chances with runners in scoring position were unable to pull score in the rest of the game and would finish with their first loss of the weekend 2-1.

Senior Kate Saupe (Farwell, Mich. / Farwell) started the game in the circle for the Thunder and would allow the oppositions lone scoring play in the contest, but finished with four strikeouts. Junior Hannah Kampmann (St. Paul, Minn. / Cretin Derham Hall) made an appearance in relief, pitching the final three innings scoreless.

Trine is still alive in the double-elimination tournament and will take the field again tomorrow against Williams College. The elimination game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. CDT tomorrow, May 25.