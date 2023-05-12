ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – For the second straight year, Trine softball is bound for the NCAA Division III tournament after winning the MIAA conference tournament in a 7-1 win over Calvin.

The fifth-ranked Thunder dominated early on, taking a 3-0 lead after two innings. A walk from Ashleigh Tranter with bases loaded, plus a pair singles by Emma Beyer and Cassie Woods brought in the three runs in that frame.

Trine added another run in the fourth inning on a solo shot by freshman Debbie Hill. In the sixth inning, Amanda Prather batted in another run while Giselle Riley was hit by a pitch with bases loaded.

Trine now awaits their NCAA tournament fate. The Thunder will hear their name called during the NCAA selection show on Monday, May 15 at 1 p.m.