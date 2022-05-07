ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine dominated Hope College, 6-1, to clinch their eighth MIAA softball tournament title in program history on Saturday.

The win over Hope was also Trine’s first MIAA tournament championship since 2015.

Trine scored the game’s first four runs before Hope got on the board in the top of the fifth inning.

Mercede Daugherty led the way for the Thunder, scoring a pair of RBI’s in the bottom of the second and fourth innings.

Trine has also clinched an automatic bid to the upcoming NCAA Division III Softball tournament. They will await their tournament fate on Monday, May 9.