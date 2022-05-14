ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine softball scored four unanswered runs to pull away from North Central College, 8-4, on Saturday.

Freshman Ainsley Phillips knocked in a 2-RBI single in the bottom of the second inning to get Trine on the board. Amanda Swartout followed that up with a two-run homer in the next inning to give the Thunder a 4-1 lead.

North Central tied the game with three combined runs in the next two innings. Trine’s Amanda Prather hit a line drive single to score two more runs and give the Thunder the lead for good.

Trine one win away from advancing to the DIII Super Regionals, they will face the winner of an elimination game that is scheduled for late Saturday night.