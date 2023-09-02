ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – Trine stormed all over Anderson in a 61-0 win to kick off the 2023 season on Saturday.

On offense, the Thunder amassed 444 yards, including 224 on the ground. Huntington North High School grad Alex Price completed 11 of 18 passes for 184 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Xaine Kirby led the way on the ground with 72 yards and a touchdown.

Trine’s defense allowed just 149 total yards while also collecting four takeaways.

The Thunder host Rose-Hulman next Saturday in their home opener at Zollner Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.