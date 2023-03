DUBUQUE, Iowa (WANE) – Warsaw graduate Abby Sanner tallied a team-high 19 points while Tippecanoe Valley grad Sidney Wagner added 17 points and 12 boards as the Thunder bested Loras College 60-54 in the second round of the Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Thunder now advance to the Sweet Sixteen where they will face New York University in the third round on March 10 or 11.