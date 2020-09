ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The state of Indiana hasn’t seen much college football so far this fall – but that will change when Trine heads down to Indiana Wesleyan on Friday night for what the Thunder are labeling an exhibition game.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. at IWU. The game is one of a handful of games this Thunder is aiming to play this fall. They will play a bigger slate of games in the spring.