ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Make no mistake who the better team was Monday night at the MTI Center as Trine thumped visiting Olivet College 103-31 in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Sophia Kreag led the Thunder with 24 points while Sam Underhill added 22.

The Thunder shot 54.7% from the floor while Olivet connected on just 20.8% of the shots.