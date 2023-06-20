ANGOLA, Ind. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) has announced that Trine University has been named the 2023 ATEC/NFCA Division III Coaching Staff of the Year.

The Thunder, led by head coach Don Danklefsen and assistants Sydnie Foster and Dennis Smith, completed the best season in program history by securing their first ever national championship. The team recorded 46 wins, a program record, on their way to the 2023 NCAA Division III Softball Championship.

It is the 19th season for Danklefsen at Trine, the only coach for the team during its time in the NCAA. He currently owns a 585-196 career record which is good enough for a .749 winning percentage. The Thunder have reached the championship series for the past two season while reaching the final site in five of the last nine seasons. This year was the fifth time his staff has been recognized regionally but the first national award.

Statistically, the Thunder lead all of NCAA Division III in earned run average as a team at 1.02. Their 22 shutouts is the second-most in the country and they have the second-best strikeout-to-walk ratio at 6.95. The pitching staff is third overall in WHIP at 0.81.

In the batter’s box, Trine is inside the top ten statistically in most doubles (89), hit by pitch (40), homeruns (38), on-base percentage (.422), slugging percentage (.516) and total runs (333). Individually, national freshman of the year Debbie Hill is credited with the second-best slugging percentage at .927 with her 13 longballs this season.