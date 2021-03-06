No. 9 Cougars open 2021 season by ppending Taylor Trojans 24-10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday afternoon, the No. 9 University of Saint Francis Cougars (1-0; 1-0 MSFA) kicked off the 2021 spring season at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium against the Taylor Trojans (0-1; 0-1 MSFA) and won 24-10.

Saturday’s win for the Cougars is the 11th consecutive time that Saint Francis has defeated Taylor in football, dating back to 2010.

As the game got underway, both defenses stole the show. One incomplete pass after another along with several sacks kept the game scoreless through the first 11 minutes. The Trojans then got on the scoreboard with a 37-yard field goal to go up 3-0 after consecutive incomplete passes, though it was the only scoring done in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the script remained the same, only this time it was the Trojans who would be shutout in the frame. Meanwhile, sophomore kicker Jack James tied the score at 12:03 on a 25-yard field goal.

The game then went to halftime in a 3-3 tie.

Come the second half, the Cougars offense came to life. It started on a sack forced by defensive end Dekhari Jones at Taylor’s own one-yard line. The very next play, running back Will Homan ran it in for the first touchdown of the game as the Cougars went up 10-3.

Before the third quarter ended, Homan found the endzone again this time from senior quarterback Matt Crable for a 24-yard touchdown pass to double the lead at 17-3, and the score stayed that way after three quarters.

Early in the fourth, the Trojans began to show some life with a successful drive that ended in a rushing touchdown. Now the Cougars led by just seven.

With their lead though, Saint Francis started emphasizing their running game with Homan and senior running back Eli Wallace, therefore milking the clock and wearing down the Trojans defense. Then with 7:28 left, Wallace got the ball and carried it in for a short touchdown run for his first on the season, and it was more than enough as the Cougars picked up where they left off with a win.

Throughout the game, the Cougars ran for 255 rushing yards and threw for 148 passing yards for 403 total offensive yards. Matt Crable threw for one passing touchdown and also completed 18 passes in 27 attempts. Defensively, junior linebacker Nick Lucas had a team-leading two sacks and 13 total tackles.

The Cougars resume play next Saturday afternoon when they travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the No. 13 Concordia University Cardinals (1-0; 1-0 MSFA) coming off of an upset win over No. 2 Marian. Game time is set to begin at 12:00 pm.