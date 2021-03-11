Trine Men’s Basketball adds matchup against top-ranked Randolph Macon to schedule

ANGOLA, IND. — The number two nationally-ranked Trine University men’s basketball program announces an addition to its schedule against No. 1 ranked Randolph Macon (Va.) College on Sunday, Mar. 14, setting up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Ashland, Va.

Both teams enter the matchup potentenially undefeated. Randolph Macon will be in action tonight (Thursday, Mar. 11) in the championship game of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament against the University of Lynchburg (Va.).

The game on Sunday will be played at 2:30 p.m. at Crenshaw Gymnasium and will be video streamed at the following link (https://rmc.prestosports.com/video/MBB) and will also be available on both the Trine and Randolph Macon web sites.

Trine captured their first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Championship last weekend and has a 17-0 record. The Thunder also swept the MIAA Postseason special awards with junior Nick Bowman (Angola, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern) named the MIAA “Most Valuable Player” and freshman Emmanuel Megnanglo (Cotonou, Benin/Amelia Academy) was selected as the “Defensive Player of the Year.”

The Yellow Jackets enter tonight’s game with a 10-0 record and ended the 2019-20 season ranked No. 3 in the final D3hoops.com national poll in addition to advancing to the NCAA Division III National Tournament “Sweet 16” before the season was cancelled due to COVID.

“We are extremely excited about this opportunity for our student-athletes to continue our season by competing against the #1 team in the country,” said Trine Head Coach Brooks Miller. “I want to thank Coach Merkel at Randolph Macon College for agreeing to make a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup possible to help determine a D3hoops.com poll champion as well as our leadership here at Trine.”