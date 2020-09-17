Trine-IWU football game canceled

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Trine at Indiana Wesleyan football game set for Friday at 6 p.m. has been canceled per Thunder head coach Troy Abbs.

“We look forward to playing Judson University next Saturday and the remaining football games on our fall schedule,” Abbs said in a statement released by the university. “We feel like playing a scrimmage game at this time could jeopardize all of the hard work our players, administrations, and coaches have put in so far to keep our team safe and healthy, which is our first priority. Our team will continue to practice and shift our preparation to the upcoming contest against Judson.”